Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 221 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,049,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

