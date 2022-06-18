Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.