Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 15,448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 487.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

