Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,740,000.

MBB opened at $95.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

