Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $165.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

