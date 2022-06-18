Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

