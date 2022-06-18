Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

