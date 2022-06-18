Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.