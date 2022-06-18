JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,046 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.13.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

