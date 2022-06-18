Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,313,000. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $17,757,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in Apple by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 48,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

