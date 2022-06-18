BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,631,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $3,341,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.93 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

