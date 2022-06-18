Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.22 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

