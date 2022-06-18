Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

