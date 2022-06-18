Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

