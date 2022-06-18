Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

