Bokf Na Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

