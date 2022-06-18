Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes $247,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

MDT stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.