Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,371 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

