Arvest Trust Co. N A Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.11. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

