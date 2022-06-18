Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,586 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

