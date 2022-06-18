Bokf Na Has $12.33 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.