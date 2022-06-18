Bokf Na Buys 114,352 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

