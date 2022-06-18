Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

