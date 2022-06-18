Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

