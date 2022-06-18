Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,963,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after buying an additional 890,824 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,960,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

