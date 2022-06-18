Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,588 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.