Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Synopsys by 404.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 36.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

