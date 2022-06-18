Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

