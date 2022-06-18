Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after buying an additional 995,249 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 106,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $442.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

