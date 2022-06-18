Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $347,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $19,955,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1,500.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $8,255,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

