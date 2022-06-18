Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $319,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,995,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $216.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

