Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,124 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

