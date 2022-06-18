2,254 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,630 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.57.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.95. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

