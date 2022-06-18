Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ROL opened at $31.78 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.