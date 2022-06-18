Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 519,274 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 519,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

