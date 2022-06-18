Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 23,339.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $3.59 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

