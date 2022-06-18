Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $267,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

