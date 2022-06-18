Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

