Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,403 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

