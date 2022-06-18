Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $97,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 517,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,102,000 after buying an additional 62,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

