Camden Capital LLC Sells 755 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

