Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

