1,893 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.