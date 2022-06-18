Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 623 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

