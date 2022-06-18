Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,273 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 72,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

