iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after buying an additional 168,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

