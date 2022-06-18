Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in YETI by 16.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 20.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $41.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

