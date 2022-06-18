Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,118 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

ISRG stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.15. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

