Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,530 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $227.97 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

