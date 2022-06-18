Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,856 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $120.56 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

